Valleywx.com: The Latest on Severe Storms For This Evening

The Tennessee Valley is on track for severe thunderstorms this evening into the overnight. Here is the midday update. The system is still developing to our west approaching noon. For the rest of today, isolated showers pop up out ahead of the main line. The moderate risk continues for northwest Alabama and a slight risk for the rest of the area.

Red: Moderate Risk – Yellow: Slight Risk

**It’s important to note the entire area has a chance of gusty winds this evening into the overnight. Our forecast hasn’t changed though the northwest part of our audience is under a moderate risk. Tornado threat is there, but low. **

Thunderstorms are likely to be numerous Thursday evening and the coverage will be larger.

This evening into the overnight, stay tuned to the forecast. Look for a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch to be issued this afternoon that lasts into the night. Have your weather radio ready with fresh batteries and all your weather applications open on your phones/tablets. From 7pm until after midnight the Tennessee Valley has the chance of severe storms. No problems Friday and for the weekend.