× Surveillance Video Of Athens Gun Store Burglary

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Amazing video of a crime being committed. We have surveilence images of thieves stealing handguns and assault rifles from an Athens gun dealer. In all, the theft was valued at a hundred thousand dollars. But tonight, the gun dealer says he has taken steps to make certain it won’t happen again.

It was during the early morning hours of December 6th at Craigs Gun and Tactical on Highway 72 in Athens.

“Four men ran a one-and-a-half ton utility truck through the front of the store here,” according to Craig Brown, the store’s owner.

Once inside, the thieves smashed gun cases and the first two thieves took armloads of handguns. Moments later a third man ran in and took even more handguns from the smashed cases. And still after that, a fourth person, believed to be a 16 year old male, ran in and took several assault rifles. A total of 23 guns were stolen.

“Nineteen pistols and four AR-15’s,” Brown said.

Brown has since had barricades installed at the front and back of the store to prevent this from happening again.

“It’s over three feet in the ground, three feet above ground, concreted in, quarter-inch steel gauge, concrete filled pipes,” Brown says. He tells us police have recovered a number of the guns and he says the suspects have been identified.

Athens Police declined to comment for this story saying the case is still under investigation. Police Chief Floyd Johnson tells WHNT News 19 they’ll have more to release when its appropriate.