‘Snow Day’ Is No Option for Hospital Employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - You might have enjoyed a day off the job during the recent snowstorm. Some may even get another day off during the next one.

Shea Lewter told WHNT NEWS 19 she doesn't really know the real definition of a ‘snow day'. Lewter and others often work harder in times like these.

The snow moved in early. Schools and businesses closed.

“But, today I am here,” said Lewter.

Lewter is a charging nurse at Huntsville Hospital. She spends her time in the emergency room with the hospital's youngest patients.

“I enjoy what I do. I really like the kids. I really like what I do,” added Lewter.

She pays attention to the weather, but doesn't get to take-off time when it snows.

It's tough. It's also part of the job.

“You kind of have to prepare yourself for what you have to leave at home and what you have to prepare for the next day if you end up having to be away from home,” added Lewter.

Lewter sat with WHNT NEWS 19 in a waiting room the hospital turned into a sleeping room. Staff members have the option to stay there overnight if it is not safe for them to travel to and from work in bad weather.

“We need the work staff here to take care of patients because you never know what might come in or who you need to treat. It`s not like you can just take the day off,” added Lewter.