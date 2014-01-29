× Valleywx: Single-Digit Temperatures; Roads Remain Dangerous

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The snow has moved out of the Tennessee Valley. However, the temperatures remain below freezing.

Meteorologist Ben Smith has posted an update on our weather blog, valleywx.com.

Watch Ben’s weather where you live forecast on WHNT News 19 This Morning.

We also stream our newscasts live on our WHNT News 19 app.

Click here for more information on how to download our news and weather apps for Apple and Android devices.