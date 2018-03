Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - Firefighters from Owens and Clements Volunteer Fire Departments battled a field fire Monday on Thompson Road, west of Athens.

The fire started earlier this morning, at approximately 10 a.m.

Conditions were dry and windy, which helped the fire spread across five to 10 acres.

No structures burned. No word on how the fire started.