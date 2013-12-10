Better Business Bureau Gives Tips on Avoiding Advance Fee Loan Scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - People are doing a lot of shopping this time of year, and often building up a lot of debt. And that means opportunity for scam artists.

Michele mason, president of the North Alabama Better Business Bureau is joined us again to talk about advance fee loans.

Watch the video to see what these bogus offers all about.

If you have a consumer problem, just call our Better Business Bureau WHNT News 19 Consumer Action Line.

The local number is 256-850-0719. Or you can call the toll free number at 1-866-94-bbb-19.