Kmart's Christmas Ad Stirs Up Controversy With Men In Boxers

Nothing says Christmas like men in boxer shorts shaking to the tune of Jingle Bells, right?

No? Well, a new Kmart commercial may change your mind.

Kmart likely knew the ad would cause a little controversy, but the more people are talking about it, the more it gets seen and the more their brand gets exposure. Kmart is even promoting their ad campaign with the hashtag #ShowYourJoe.

