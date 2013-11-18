× Twitter’s custom timelines let you organize tweets

Twitter recently rolled out new custom timelines, designed to give users more control by letting them curate collections of tweets and share them with others.

Custom timelines are likely best suited for journalists, media outlets and large companies looking to hone a message or emphasize specific subject matters. The service will also be a welcome tool for anyone looking to add a little structure to the sometimes chaotic nature of Twitter and how people consume information through it.

Some partner organizations will have the option of using a new Twitter API to programmatically build custom timelines.

“This means that when the conversation around an event or topic takes off on Twitter, you have the opportunity to create a timeline that surfaces what you believe to be the most noteworthy, relevant tweets,” Brian Ellin, who works on Twitter’s platform, explained in a blog post.

POLITICO is organizing the best Tweets from policy industry experts in a new Tweet Hub.

Twitter #music has also created new timelines that “present the very best Tweets from superstars, best songs with tracks you can play right in the Tweet, and the best music Vines.”

Currently, timelines can only be created and managed in Twitter’s TweetDeck application. Click here for a walkthrough. Once they’re created, they can be shared with others via URL or embedded on Web sites.

The feature is currently rolling out to all TweetDeck users.