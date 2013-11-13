Police: At Least 3 Shot Near Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police dispatch reports that they are responding to a possible shooting at Brashear High School.
Police are on the scene of the high school.
KDKA reports one of the victims is a 17-year-old male who was grazed in the head by a bullet. He is in stable condition at a local hospital.
According to school officials, a shooter came out of the woods near the school and shot three students on Crane Avenue near the high school.
The three male victims suffered varying injuries:
One was shot in the leg and foot
One was shot in the neck and shoulder
One was grazed in the head
The student who was grazed by a bullet in the head, made his way back to the school and was pulled inside by an administrator.
However, none of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
School police said today’s incident may have been related to an incident at the school in October, which prompted heightened security for about a week.
eddie braxton johhnson
not again….
Kenny
So good to hear none of the victims died. Have to do something to keep this from happening. Wish everyone involved the best.
