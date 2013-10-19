Early Morning Fatal Wreck in Madison County
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal wreck around 1:30 this morning.
The wreck happened in the area of Highway 72 and Moontown Road.
State Troopers tell us a 21-year-old Brandon Walls of Owens Cross Roads was driving on Highway 72 heading East when he left the roadway.
The 21-year-old died on the scene.
8 comments
Patriot68
When did the Madison County Sheriff’s Department start working wrecks?
Jim Glenn
Who else???
Donna Ghost Bear (@donnaghostbear)
Usually it’s the State Troopers who work accidents outside the city limits.
Jeremiah Higgins
The Sheriffs Department responds and holds the scene/does traffic control until a state trooper gets there who then works the wreck.
ben estill
you will never be forgotten brother. i am still in shock
Ben estill
i love you brother. i am still in shock
joey mckinley
Law enforcement including deputies respond to most every wreck. In the county where I work the deputies also respond to a lot of medical calls too. They do more than just patrol the streets.
lexie renee
Brandon you will be missed so much. you may be gone but never forgotten. love you.. I cant believe this happened
