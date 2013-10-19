Early Morning Fatal Wreck in Madison County

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal wreck around 1:30 this morning.

The wreck happened in the area of Highway 72 and Moontown Road.

State Troopers tell us a 21-year-old Brandon Walls of Owens Cross Roads was driving on Highway 72 heading East when he left the roadway.

The 21-year-old died on the scene.

 

