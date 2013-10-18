House stenographer says Holy Spirit moved her
The House stenographer pulled off the floor Wednesday night after an outburst, reportedly told a Fox News reporter that the Holy Spirit moved her to speak out.
Politico reports that stenographer Dianne Foster Reidy told the following to Fox News’s Chad Pergram: “For the past 2 and 1/2 weeks, the Holy Spirit has been waking me up in the middle of the night and preparing me (through my reluctance and doubt) to deliver a message in the House Chamber. That is what I did last night.”
As members of the House were voting on the funding bill that would reopen the government and lift the debt ceiling Wednesday night, Reidy began shouting into a microphone about God and Freemasons.
Michael Kewl
More good people need to speak out as this woman did, because the WASH-DC talking heads say whatever they choose without any regard for anyone’s well being…and her intentions were righteous!
Nancy Morris
Clearly she needs professional help and some first-class meds.
JE
Just because YOU are a non-believer, doesn’t make HER crazy, or in need of meds….js
Branko Pezdi
A third party being a “non believer” has no bearing on whether the woman is crazy or in need of meds, it is her actions that dictate same. Looking at her actions, I wouldn’t bet against her needing some professional assistance. Maybe Obamacare will pick up the tab.
Wake Up
Yes, it does! Sigmund Freud said that religion is a psychosis (mental illness).
cynthia young
i agree…they shouldnt have shut her down…i would love to here what the Holy Spirit wanted her to say..i thinkl we have a right to know.And truly beleive in the Holy Spirit.
Tracey Renee Robertson
God brought the holy spirit into a room full of sin to speak and wake this country up as to what is truly missing and that is God and Jesus Our Creator and Savior.
Branko Pezdi
And this is the way God chose to deliver His message?? Apparently He is even less skilled than the Republicans at getting His message out. He needs to take lessons from the Democrats, lol!
Kenny Reed
*sigh* this just makes me shake my head. People still believe that this book written so long ago by men, but the minute you talk about evolution WE are crazy and wrong.
Paul Tay
Sigmund Freud is more than likely burning in Hades.
Paul Tay
as for evolution you might came from monkeys but i did not.
