House stenographer says Holy Spirit moved her

The House stenographer pulled off the floor Wednesday night after an outburst, reportedly told a Fox News reporter that the Holy Spirit moved her to speak out.

Politico reports that stenographer Dianne Foster Reidy told the following to Fox News’s Chad Pergram: “For the past 2 and 1/2 weeks, the Holy Spirit has been waking me up in the middle of the night and preparing me (through my reluctance and doubt) to deliver a message in the House Chamber. That is what I did last night.”

As members of the House were voting on the funding bill that would reopen the government and lift the debt ceiling Wednesday night, Reidy began shouting into a microphone about God and Freemasons.

