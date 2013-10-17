Raw Warm Chicken Doesn’t Cut the Mustard

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Didn’t Cut the Mustard: Taqueria El Cazador at 10099 S. Memorial Pkwy Suite1 in Huntsville: Score of 80 Shrimp was held in bus pans on the tabletop at 41F.

The stew was held at 112F on the food prep table.

Personal drinks were stored on top of the food prep table and in the walk-in-cooler.

An employee was eating at the table where he was slicing carrots. Best Wings at 3403 Meridian Street in Huntsville: Score of 83 Chicken wings 10 - 110F

Raw chicken 64 - 66F: Thawing in standing water; turkey sausage 66F & egg whites 60F in cooler. McDonald's at 7375 US Hwy 431 in Albertville: Score of 84 Unlabeled pump sprayer.

Broken wires on fry vat skimmers.

Chat & Chew at 3663 Cloverdale Road in Florence: Score of 99

