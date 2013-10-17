Raw Warm Chicken Doesn’t Cut the Mustard

Didn’t Cut the Mustard:
Taqueria El Cazador at 10099 S. Memorial Pkwy Suite1 in Huntsville: Score of 80
- Shrimp was held in bus pans on the tabletop at 41F.
- The stew was held at 112F on the food prep table.
- Personal drinks were stored on top of the food prep table and in the walk-in-cooler.
- An employee was eating at the table where he was slicing carrots.
Best Wings at 3403 Meridian Street in Huntsville: Score of 83
- Chicken wings 10 - 110F
- Raw chicken 64 - 66F: Thawing in standing water; turkey sausage 66F & egg whites 60F in cooler.
McDonald's at 7375 US Hwy 431 in Albertville: Score of 84
- Unlabeled pump sprayer.
- Broken wires on fry vat skimmers.
- Cleaning needed inside ice maker
Golden Spoon Award:
Chat & Chew at 3663 Cloverdale Road in Florence: Score of 99