Sid Bream guests at James Clemens Baseball Fundraiser

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Enjoy the evening at the "Fellowship and Fun!" Fundraiser Supporting the John Clemens High School program. Date: Thursday, October 17, 2013 Time: 5:30-6:30pm Check-in / Registration 6:30-8:30pm Event (Sid Bream & Other Guest Speakers) 8:30-9:00pm Meet & Greet / Autograph Session Location: James Clemens High School (School Auditorium) Address: 11306 County Line Road, Madison, AL 35756 For Registration, Team/Group Tickets & Sponsorship Opportunities: Contact: Eric Eberly / 256-617-0053 / ekeberly313@knology.net Event Ticket Pricing:

Adult Ticket - $15ea (advance purchase) Adult Ticket - $20ea (day of event) Child/Student Ticket (K1 thru College) - $10ea (advance or day of event) *Meet & Greet/Autograph Ticket - $50ea (limited to 50 participants)

