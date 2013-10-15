Sid Bream guests at James Clemens Baseball Fundraiser

Enjoy the evening at the "Fellowship and Fun!" Fundraiser Supporting the John Clemens High School program.

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2013

Time: 5:30-6:30pm

Check-in / Registration 6:30-8:30pm

Event (Sid Bream & Other Guest Speakers) 8:30-9:00pm

Meet & Greet / Autograph Session

Location: James Clemens High School (School Auditorium)

Address: 11306 County Line Road, Madison, AL 35756

For Registration, Team/Group Tickets & Sponsorship Opportunities: Contact: Eric Eberly / 256-617-0053 / ekeberly313@knology.net

Event Ticket Pricing:
Adult Ticket - $15ea (advance purchase) Adult Ticket - $20ea (day of event) Child/Student Ticket (K1 thru College) - $10ea (advance or day of event) *Meet & Greet/Autograph Ticket - $50ea (limited to 50 participants)

 