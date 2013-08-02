× Beef Recall Update: NatureSource, NatureWell Brands Included

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday that National Beef Packing Company recalled approximately 51,000 pounds of various ground beef products amidst suspicion that the beef might be contaminated with E. Coli. The Kansas-based company distributes to grocery stores nationwide.

In response to FSIS’s announcement, food safety inspectors of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries are conducting recall effectiveness checks on over 50,000 pounds of ground beef.

Federal and state food inspectors routinely conduct recall effectiveness checks to verify companies involved in recalls notify their customers, including restaurants. They also work to ensure that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

So when investigators confirmed a positive result for E.coli in a sample during routine monitoring, they needed to do their due diligence. During a follow-up investigation it was determined that National Beef Packing Co. was the sole supplier of the source materials used to produce the positive product.

Investigators also determined the suspected products bear the establishment number “EST. 208A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. All the recalled products were produced on July 18, 2013 and were shipped in 40- to 60-pound cases to retailers, wholesalers and food service distributors nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

10 lb. chub of “National Beef” 93/ 7 Fine Ground Beef, Product Code 0707

10 lb. chub of “NatureSource” 80/20 Fine Ground Chuck, Product Code 7031

10 lb. chub of “NatureSource” 85/15 Fine Ground Beef, Product Code 7054

10 lb. chub of “NatureSource” 90/10 Fine Ground Beef, Product Code 7344

10 lb. chub of “NatureSource” 93/ 7 Fine Ground Beef, Product Code 7004

10 lb. chub of “NatureWell 80/20 Fine Ground Chuck, Product Code 7484

10 lb. chub of “NatureWell” 85/15 Fine Ground Beef, Product Code 7454

10 lb. chub of “NatureWell” 90/10 Fine Ground Sirloin, Product Code 7577

10 lb. chub of “NatureWell” 93/7 Fine Ground Beef, Product Code 7404

As of Wednesday evening, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with consumption of the ground beef. If you are concerned about an illness, you should contact a healthcare provider.

You may be asking, what do I need to know about E. Coli to keep my family, customers or myself safe?

E. coli (short for Escherichia coli O157:H7) is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and in the most severe cases, kidney failure. Infants, seniors and persons with weak immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.

Raw meat products, fresh or frozen, should be safely prepared, and only be consumed when cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Use a food thermometer if necessary.