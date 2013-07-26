× Residential Services Area Manager/ QDDP

The Centers for the Developmentally Disabled, NCA. is seeking a Residential Services Area Manager/QDDP. The ideal candidate will have a friendly, professional and positive demeanor with a minimum of 1 years’ experience working with developmental disabilities.

This is a professional, programmatic, and administrative position with primary responsibility for coordinating and implementing training, quality of life activities and effective implementation of habilitation plans for individual diagnosed with developmental disabilities supported by residential services. This position is responsible for the direct supervision of the House Managers they are assigned to as well as for coordination with others to ensure quality of client programming.

Education Qualifications

Prefer that the individual meets the Alabama DMH/MR Minimum Standards for Qualified Developmental Disabilities Professional (QDDP), is a graduate of an accredited college or university with a degree in human services or education. If degree is in education you must have a teaching certificate.

Candidate must be 21 years of age, have a good driving record and be tuberculosis and drug free.

Employment Applications can be found on-line at http://www.cddnca.org

Print and send completed application to:

CDD, NCA, Inc.

1602 Church Street SE

Decatur, AL 35601

or email to hr@cddnca.org

or fax to (256) 350-1485.