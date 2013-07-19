× Featured Job: Store Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION: Genuine Parts, an auto parts dealer, in Huntsville has a full-time position opening for a store manager. The store manager’s primary focus is demonstrating true leadership with vision, collaboration, trust, respect and effectiveness while operating a market leading NAPA-owned store.

Qualifications:

The applicant should have experience in an automotive parts department, dealership or retail establishment. The applicant must also have strength of character with the ability to demonstrate fairness in all customer and employee interactions in order to be considered for the position.

Education:

Applicants should have have a high school diploma or equivalent; technical or college degree is a plus. A ASE (P2) parts certification preferred. Experience in heavy parts and service or paint is a plus