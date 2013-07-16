1997: Alabama Says Goodbye to Fort Payne’s June Jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Country music group Alabama hosted the final June Jam in Fort Payne in 1997.

Musical acts from across the country performed at June Jam -- big-name artists came every year to perform for the crowds. The biggest hit was always Alabama, though, closing out the night.

People came to Fort Payne from around the U.S. and other parts of the world to attend June Jam, despite the heat. Many said they enjoyed the Southern hospitality.

For 14 years, money raised from the annual event benefited local schools and charities.