Nicolas Cage Comes To Reporter’s Aid In Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. - Actor Nicolas Cage is creating quite a stir in Alabama's Port City. He is there to film his latest movie 'Tokarev.'

Cage has been spotted signing autographs and chatting with fans in town. Reporter Christian Jennings of WPMI-TV recently had a brief run-in with police as she tried to talk to Cage, who came to her aid.

Jennings asked him "How are you enjoying Mobile?"

"I like it," Cage said. Then, a police officer tried to move the reporter away. "That's not necessary," Cage said. "I like the people very much," he added pleasantly.

Others in Mobile said Cage has been very friendly.

"He just walked over to where we were and just touched me," said Theresa Yelding, a fan. "I was like 'oh my God'. I think I got a great picture but I'm not really sure cause I almost dropped my phone."

'Tokarev' is billed as an action thriller with Cage starring as a reformed gangster trying to rescue his kidnapped daughter. According to IMDB.com, it's scheduled to be released in 2014. The film also features Danny Glover.