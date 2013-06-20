EMTs Respond Twice to Point Mallard for Separate Incidents

EMTs respond to a near drowning at Point Mallard.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – EMTs rushed out to Point Mallard twice Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the water park, Jason Lake, told WHNT that a young girl became ill and was transported to the hospital merely as a precaution.

Lake says medics were unable to tell if the young girl was dehydrated or had simply gotten too much sun.

But it was the second time EMTs were called to the park Thursday.

Earlier, a child with a previous medical condition became ill and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.