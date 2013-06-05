Flash Flooding Strands Families In Colbert, Lauderdale Counties

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Some portions of the Shoals had flooding on Wednesday — seeing approximately two to four inches of rain.

In Tuscumbia, an apartment complex on Old Lee Highway had high water all around. Some people were standing on the side of the road near the building, and others were wading up to the doors. The apartments are just across the road from the Valdosta Church of Christ. The lower units have water damage.

In Lauderdale County, rain came down so quickly a family was stuck in their home on Chisholm Road. They couldn’t get out of their driveway and no one could come in. The water has receded now.

