Russellville Man Charged in 2011 Death of Infant Son

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is charged with capital murder after the death of his three-month-old son.

Pablo Diego Larios, 23, is being held in Franklin County Jail, accused of violently shaking his baby, leading to his death.

On July 2, 2011, medics were called to a residence at the Town and Country Trailer Park in Russellville, where they found Larios’ son. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where his was pronounced dead.

In the time since the child’s death, investigators have been assembling a case against Larios. Sheriff Shannon Oliver says forensic evidence shows that the child died after being violently shaken.

A capital murder warrant was issued for Larios on Wednesday. He was arrested in Decatur shortly after. Larios is being held in the Franklin County Jail with out bond.

Larios could face the death sentence, if convicted.

Sheriff Olliver blamed large backlogs at the stat forensics labs for delaying the case.