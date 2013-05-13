Pictures: 31st Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Parade

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Saturday turned out to be a beautiful day for the 31st Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Parade.

More than 140 horseback riders, buggies, fire trucks and pageant queens participated in the parade. Lt. Randy Bates served as Grand Marshal, and his grandchildren rode with him in the carriage.

Hundreds of spectators joined in the fun to watch the parade go by.

The 31st Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, May 17-18. Get more information at Limestonesheriffrodeo.com.