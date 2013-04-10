Councilman Olshefski Says New Job Not a Conflict of Interest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)-- Wednesday Huntsville Utilities announced that John Olshefski had been named as a new Vice President of Customer Care.

"It's an opportunity that just came along but when I saw that it was open I did some soul searching on it," Olshefski told WHNT News 19. " And it really fits right up my ally because when I was garrison commander at Redstone it's a lot of what I did over there."

Olshefski is also a member of the Huntsville City Council. It raises the question of whether that could be a conflict of interest. The council does vote on issues pertaining to Huntsville Utilities. Olshefski says it's not a conflict.

"We've done the whole research, " he says. "The bottom line is that I will have to recuse myself from anything to do with Huntsville Utilities on my term."

Olshefski will start his new position on May 1st.