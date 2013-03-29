× Rowe Gap Road in Franklin County Remains Closed Following Rockslide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – Rowe Gap Road/Keith Springs Mtn. in Franklin County will remain closed as clean-up continues from a rockslide that occurred earlier this week.

Because the rockslide occurred at the site of an active $2.4 million Tennessee Department of Transportation rockslide mitigation project, personnel from Highways, Inc. were in the area and quickly mobilized and began cleanup of the site.

While the road is closed, only local passenger car traffic will be allowed to use Iron Gap Road as a detour around the site. Truck traffic will not be allowed to use this road and will have to seek alternate routes.

State transportation officials expect the roadway to be closed for at least a couple more weeks. Geologists have determined that the mountain bluff is too unstable for traffic to travel along the mountainous roadway. TDOT plans to drill and blast into the mountain in order to stabilize it within the week.