× Valleywx.com: Severe Storms Moving East

Strong and severe thunderstorms continue moving east producing wind gusts from 45 to around 65 miles per hour. The strongest storms as of 2:45 PM are in Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence and Winston Counties moving northeast toward Madison County. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence, and Winston Counties.

Read more on the current situation at Valleywx.com.