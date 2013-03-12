× Update: Accused Toomer’s Tree Poisoner Gets Trial Moved to Wetumpka

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The man accused of poisoning the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn could see trial soon, as the Lee County district attorney drops it’s long-standing opposition to changing the trial location.

Harvey Updyke Jr., 64, has been held at the Lee County Detention Center since his bond was revoked in February on the grounds he violated the terms of his release when he was arrest in Hammond, La., in September 2012.

The judge in this case ordered a stop to the trial after he determined the jury pool had been too tainted for Updyke to have a fair trial.

Updyke has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to multiple misdemeanor and felony charges related to the poisoning of the oaks.