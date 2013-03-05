New Lacey’s Spring Traffic Light Catching Drivers By Surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY'S SPRING, Ala. (WHNT) -- Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation turned on a new traffic light at the intersection of Highways 231 and 36 in Lacey's Spring. To say it caught drivers by surprise would be an understatement.

WHNT News 19's camera caught four different cars running the red light in just a 20-minute period. Morgan County deputies were doing their best to chase those drivers down.

"Almost ran it because I wasn't expecting it to be working," says Lawrence Spradley of Huntsville. "But now I like it. It's really going to be a help."

People have been wanting a traffic light at the intersection for years. There have been numerous traffic accidents at the location, some of them fatal. It's particularly dangerous in the afternoons when traffic starts pouring out of Huntsville. It was difficult for cars on Highway 36 to get across the highway.

"Yeah, it's pretty intimidating actually," Allison Thomas told us. "The traffic in the median there. You've got cars coming both ways trying to cross."

While we were at the intersection we saw two near misses. Cars traveling southbound on 231 were running the light, barely missing cars and not even slowing down.