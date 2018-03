× Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Gives Reward to Tipster

CAPTURED – Thanks to an anonymous tip to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line, police have arrested Steven Ray Lamar for a home burglary. The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors awarded a $250 cash reward for the tip that was called in. Shoals Area Crime Stoppers asks that the person who called that tip in to give an anonymous call to 256-768-2764 for instructions on picking up your reward.