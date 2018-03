× Crews Work House Fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a house fire call Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m.

The home is in the 2000 block of Algerita Drive, near Alhambra Drive. The fire started in the kitchen, and the home has heavy water and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the three people who were displaced.