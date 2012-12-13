× NCAA Division II Football Championship Boosts Business In Shoals

A hotel room may be hard to come by in the Shoals this weekend.

The NCAA Division II National Football Championship will be played at Braly Stadium in Florence, Saturday.

Tourism officials wait for this boost every year to attract more people to the area, and people are already coming to town for the game.

Winston-Salem State University will take on Valdosta State.

Players from Winston-Salem State University expect 17 buses filled with fans to attend the game.

“I think it’s going to help us, have us pretty rowled up,” said Winston-Salem player, Kameron Smith.

However the Blazers from Valdosta State plan to bring a big crowd too.

“From everything I gathered, from the sendoff we had at Valdosta State, we`re gonna have a lot of fans come,” said Valdosta State head coach, David Dean.

The Florence/Lauderdale Tourism office says this game brings national attention to the area – and exposes people to the Shoals, who may never have come before.

So far, more than 4,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

Tickets are available at the gate on game day or you can call the Shoals Area Chamber of Commerce.