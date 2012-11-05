Another Possible Shake-Up In Sheffield Administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) - There could be another possible change in Sheffield city administration.

After the police chief was terminated, the fire chief was appointed to serve in that position.

Now some city council members want to create a new position to oversee the police chief.

Dewey King took over the Sheffield Police Department, when Greg Ray was let go.

But King's days as acting police chief will be short-lived. It's just a temporary position, however some members of the Sheffield City Council want to create the job of Public Safety Director.

The position would oversee the police chief and the entire police department, along with the fire and building departments.

“In the current circumstance where we have some uncertainty in the police department, I think it will add some stability and another layer of control, in the long-term it adds another set of eyes,” said councilman Steve Stanley, who is in favor of the position.

During a vote on the resolution, five council members were in favor and only the mayor showed disapproval.

“It’s not that big a place, I`m for less layers of government, not more,” said Mayor Ian Sanford.

Councilman Stanley says the position could be on a trial basis.

“It’s somewhat of an experiment since we haven`t done it before, but if it’s an improvement and helps provide better public safety service to the citizens then we`ll keep it,” said Stanley. “If it turns out not to be beneficial then we can change it.”

Since the council didn't come to a unanimous decision, the Sheffield Civil Service Board has been asked to review the proposal.

If this position gets created, Dewey King would remain fire chief, but he would not have a say on the everyday operations of the police department or building department.