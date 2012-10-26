GEO Huntsville Conference Nov. 8-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The GEO Huntsville Conference will offer attendees the opportunity to seek business opportunities through both private sector partnerships as well as those with federal government agencies. Our objective is to promote the geospatial technology applications and innovation by the companies, agencies and academic institutions that comprise the North Alabama region. We’ll focus on the themes where Huntsville’s expertise shines:

Geospatial intelligence (GEOINT)

Energy management

Simulation, visualization, common operational pictures and building information modeling (BIM)

Commercial space and earth observation application

November 8-9, 2012 at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

Register: http://www.geohuntsville.com/conference/registration/