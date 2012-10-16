Man Found Guilty In Child Sex Abuse Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - A Madison County man has been found guilty of four counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age 12.

The verdict came down Tuesday afternoon. Tommy Dee Mason, 45, was accused of sexually abusing two daughters of a family friend. The sisters were under age 10 when the incidents happened. They are now teenagers.

Both girls testified Monday that Mason touched them inappropriately on four separate occasions. Mason's wife also testified against him.

Much of Tuesday's testimony focused on the intimate relationship between the Masons and the girls' families.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Leann White, who prosecuted the case, told jurors when DHR investigators came to question Mason in May of 2009, he never asked why, as if he knew why they were at his home.

Tommy Mason took the stand in his defense.

"I was always hugging and kissing on those girls from the time they were babies," Mason testified. "Our families were very close, but I would never touch them nor did I ever touch them in a sexual context. I loved them like they were my own."

In closing arguments, the prosecution said the young girls would have no reason to lie about the alleged conduct, but that Tommy Mason had every reason to lie about the allegations.

Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate said she would schedule sentencing for Mason within 30 days.