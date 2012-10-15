× New Details Surface About Child Abuse Case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – New information in a shocking child abuse case in Huntsville that we first told you about last week.

According to court documents, three children were locked in a home on Eunice Street for an extended period of time with no food or access to a bathroom. The warrant also says the door was closed shut with a rope that was tied to an entertainment center.

Norma Garcia, the children’s mother, and Jose Cassiano Vargas both face charges of child abuse and torture.

Police described the children as being severely abused and showing signs of malnourishment. They are in DHR custody.

Garcia and Vargas are scheduled to be in court next month.