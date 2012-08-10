× Huntsville Sikh Community To Hold Memorial Service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Tonight, the Huntsville Sikh community will hold a vigil in honor of those killed in the Wisconsin shooting.

It will be held at the their temple at 7900 Bailey Cove Road. The service begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thousands of mourners gathered Friday morning to pay their final respects to the six worshippers killed by a white supremacist at their Sikh temple in Wisconsin. The service in Oak Creek includes prayers and hymns, and Attorney General Eric Holder will also speak.

Wade Michael Page, 44 opened fire at the temple last Sunday, killing one woman and five men. Page then shot himself.