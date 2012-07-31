DECATUR, Ala. – The 14th Alabama Cavalry, the 3rd Tennessee Cavalry, and Camp 580 Sons of Confederate Veterans will host the Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment September 1-2, 2012 at Point Mallard Park in Decatur, Ala. The event is free, and commemorates the four-day battle which took place in October 1864, telling the story of Decatur’s small, but significant role in the War Between the States. More than 200 reenactors representing both northern and southern forces will participate. Here are pictures of a past reenactment in Decatur.
Photos: Civil War Reenactment In Decatur
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
