Photos: Civil War Reenactment In Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – The 14th Alabama Cavalry, the 3rd Tennessee Cavalry, and Camp 580 Sons of Confederate Veterans will host the Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment September 1-2, 2012 at Point Mallard Park in Decatur, Ala. The event is free, and commemorates the four-day battle which took place in October 1864, telling the story of Decatur’s small, but significant role in the War Between the States. More than 200 reenactors representing both northern and southern forces will participate. Here are pictures of a past reenactment in Decatur.