Photos: Norah O’Donnell, New Co-Host of “CBS This Morning”

Posted 1:12 pm, July 26, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (CBS) – CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Norah O’Donnell has been named co-host of CBS THIS MORNING, it was announced by CBS News Chairman and 60 MINUTES Executive Producer Jeff Fager and CBS News President David Rhodes. O’Donnell will join co-hosts Charlie Rose and Gayle King beginning this fall.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline