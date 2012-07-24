Update: Fugitive Finder Action Line Clears 21 Cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - WHNT News 19's Fugitive Finder event has now cleared 21 fugitive cases.

Click here to see the fugitives. Many are still wanted -- please call in your tips if you know where they are.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, July 24 we featured approximately 60 people wanted by Huntsville Police, Madison Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office. You saw pictures on the bottom of your screen, and we also showcased them on WHNT.com, Facebook and Twitter. The Fugitive Finder Action Line is now closed but you can still call tips into any of the three law enforcement agencies who joined us:

Madison Police Department (256) 772-5689

Huntsville Police Department (256) 722-7100

Madison County Sheriff Department (256) 722-7181

Thank you for your tips so far! Please continue to call them in.