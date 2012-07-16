Construction Begins On I-65 Bridge Over Tennessee River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - Crews are working on the Interstate 65 bridge that spans over the Tennessee River.

The Alabama Department of Transportation estimates 35,000 vehicles use the bridge each day. It is 39 years old.

For the next 20 days, one lane of the bridge will be closed on both sides, so workers can repair holes, apply an overlay, and stripe the pavement.

The project is expected to cost $6.8 million. The speed limit on the bridge has been lowered to 50 mph, and Alabama State Troopers will heavily enforce the work zone.

You are encouraged to use U.S. Highway 31 as an alternate route, to avoid delays.