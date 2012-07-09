Marshall Space Flight Center Director Retiring

Posted 10:46 am, July 9, 2012, by , Updated at 11:36AM, July 9, 2012
Gene Goldman, Marshall Space Flight Center Director, is retiring effective August 3. (Photo Courtesy NASA)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center director, Arthur E. “Gene” Goldman, is retiring.  His departure makes the top spot at Marshall open for the second time since March.

Goldman, a 22 year NASA veteran, took over at MSFC when Robert Lightfoot was promoted to acting associate administrator at NASA headquarters.

“Gene’s technical expertise and management skills will be missed, not only at Marshall, but across the entire agency,” said NASA Administrator Charles Bolden in a news release. “We are grateful for his service to NASA and wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

Goldman has accepted a management position at Aerojet in Huntsville.  Robin Henderson, Marshall’s associate director, will serve as acting center director effective August 3.