Huntsville Police Arrest Two Men For Car Wash Theft

Posted 3:57 pm, May 23, 2012, by , Updated at 04:05PM, May 23, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wednesday morning, Huntsville Police arrested Billy Goble and Michael Prentice of Arab for stealing a number of coins from a vehicle parked at a car wash on Andrew Jackson Way.

Police stopped Goble and Prentice at California Street and Whitesburg Drive after an officer noticed two bags of golf clubs, tools with bolt cutters, crow bar and a hammer in the vehicle.

Police called the person who reported the items stolen, and he identified his property.

L to R: Billy Joe Goble, Michael Nudy Prentice (Photo: Huntsville Police Department)