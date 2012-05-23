× Huntsville Police Arrest Two Men For Car Wash Theft

Wednesday morning, Huntsville Police arrested Billy Goble and Michael Prentice of Arab for stealing a number of coins from a vehicle parked at a car wash on Andrew Jackson Way.

Police stopped Goble and Prentice at California Street and Whitesburg Drive after an officer noticed two bags of golf clubs, tools with bolt cutters, crow bar and a hammer in the vehicle.

Police called the person who reported the items stolen, and he identified his property.