Retail Sales Associate, T-Mobile Retail

Job Title: Retail Sales Associate

Job Location: Decatur

Reference Code: 12003471CBP

Our Retail Sales Associates are in the best position to deliver T-Mobile’s “staying connected” Retail promise to our customers. In this role, you’ll hone professional sales techniques and learn all about the technology T-Mobile offers as you build the service relationships that are the foundation of our company’s (and your team’s) success.

OPPORTUNITY- YOUR CHANCE TO SHINE

Because customer satisfaction and loyalty is so important to us, T-Mobile’s corporate structure is a little different from that of other companies. Our entire organization is structured to serve our number one employees-the team on the front lines. As a Retail Sales Associate, your talent for going “above and beyond” to create a fantastic customer experience will really pay off. Our base-plus-incentives pay structure is designed to reward sales teams of service pros who can fully meet their customers’ connection needs (spoken and unspoken). So your intuitive ability to adapt to different shopping preferences will really shine. Plus, working side by side with your team, you’ll create an inviting store atmosphere that’ll be a great work environment too!

TALENT SUITABILITY- ARE YOU THE RIGHT FIT?

Our best Retail Sales Associates are passionate about our technology and they get a kick out of sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm with others. In this role, your ability to help customers stay better connected by matching them with just the right products and services, will translate into financial rewards and real career momentum. If you’re motivated by being a member of a high performing team, will thrive in a fast-paced environment, and can handle all kinds of customers with ease, we’d love to hear from you. We think you’ll enjoy the flexible schedule this position affords and the camaraderie of being part of a hard-working sales team.

RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Retail Sales Associate, you’ll be asked to:

* Build customer confidence of customers by making the store experience interactive, engaging and reassuring.

* Maximize customer experience by “solving the whole problem” (as opposed to pushing products).

* Maintain the visual appeal of your store.

* Make the most effective use of store displays and interactive devices for each of your customers.

* Use your time well, even when not serving customers.

* Keep abreast of the rapidly evolving T-Mobile technology.

* Develop positive customer relationships.

Job Requirements

* Previous retail or customer service-oriented experience

* Stellar problem-solving skills

* Availability for flexible scheduling

* Ability to listen carefully and actively

* Interpersonal and communication skills that enable customers to feel comfortable with our products, features, plans, and services

* Basic computer skills

* Aptitude for sensing and responding to the range of shopping types

* High School Diploma or GED required

Competitive compensation and benefits package offered

T-Mobile is an equal opportunity employer (EOE). We strongly support diversity in the workforce.

Req Number: 12003471

Benefits For Life.

Just as T-Mobile is vested in supporting your career success, we are equally dedicated to offering you the benefits and environment that enable you to plan for your future. Within a highly dynamic culture quick to recognize and reward, you’ll find both peers and leadership alike are vested in creating an environment of benefit and balance. Alongside this impressive culture, you’ll also enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, phone and service discounts, education assistance and 401(k) with company match. With many additional benefits, you’ll find a comprehensive level of care for you and your family.

