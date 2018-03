This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Your Comments: Tornado Anniversary Here are some of your comments from Facebook and Twitter about the one-year anniversary of the April 27, 2012. http://storify.com/caiello/your-comments-tornado-anniversary Filed in: News Topics: neverforget, Tornado, tornado anniversary, ttownneverdown Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email