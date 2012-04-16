× Innovative Mattress Solutions Buys Huntsville-Based Mattress King

Mattress retailer Innovative Mattress Solutions has purchased Huntsville-based Mattress King, according to a report in The Huntsville Times.

“We are thrilled to continue growing into new markets such as Alabama while expanding in our existing markets as well,” said iMS owner and CEO Kim Knopf.

Mattress King owners Wayne and Kay Koswoski opened their first Mattress King in Huntsville in April 1989 and the company grew to 19 stores. The Koswoskis said they plan to retire.