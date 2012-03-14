The Northeast Alabama Craftsmen Association (NEACA) will host its Spring Craft Show is March 16-18 at the VBC. Admission is free, but parking at the VBC costs $5. Terri Bennett joined us Wednesday on WHNT News 19 at Noon to talk about the event.
NEACA's Spring Craft Show This Weekend At VBC
NEACA Annual Spring Craft Show this Weekend at the VBC
