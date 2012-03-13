× Fight On For Commission Chair

Alabama Republican voters have a big responsibility today. They have to pick a winner from among Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul. That’s the day’s big national race.

In Madison County the County Commission Chairman’s race is getting almost as much attention as the presidential nominee. Long time commission member Dale Strong is facing opposition from many time congressional candidate Wayne Parker.

Strong is the favorite, and has spent twice as much money as Parker. However, the challenger does have deep family ties in Huntsville, and may receive the most votes inside the city limits.

The two Republicans have campaigned hard, and haven’t always been friendly during the process.

We’ll have updates on their race throughout the evening.