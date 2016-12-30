-
TAKING ACTION: If Santa brought you a pistol for Christmas, make sure you apply for your permit
-
Peach Bowl Update: Alabama 24, Washington 7
-
Who will play Alabama for the Championship? Clemson in the lead going into Fiesta Bowl Halftime
-
17 things to watch for in 2017
-
Trump to host New Year’s party at Florida estate
-
-
Drought persists after a soggy December
-
Rosalie hosts parade in remembrance of tornado victims
-
Artist who designed Disney’s “Bambi” dies at age 106
-
Coast Guard searches for missing plane near Hawaii
-
Where is winter?!! Colder air arrives after the start of 2017
-
-
Rejuvenation planned for Decatur Mall
-
Hartselle business owners able to apply for liquor license
-
Virginia lawmaker proposes bill to declare porn a ‘public health hazard’